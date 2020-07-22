Kanye West deletes tweet about divorcing Kim Kardashian: report

The tweet came about a day after West went on a bizarre Twitter rant and made other strange comments during a presidential campaign speech Sunday.

West appeared to reach out to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, on Twitter, mentioned his marriage and said he feels that he could end up getting “locked up like Mandela,” an apparent reference to Nelson Mandela.

On Sunday, he held a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., where he criticized Harriet Tubman and became tearful when he spoke about his mother and abortion.

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?” he said while crying.

On his Monday night post, West also wrote, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

Reports indicate that Kardashian, 39, is “furious” at her 43-year-old husband after he claimed that they considered terminating Kardashian’s first pregnancy, which eventually resulted in their daughter North.

