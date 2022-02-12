Kanye West is going through a tough time in his life. West is currently in the middle of his terrible divorce from Kim Kardashian. The duo got married previously with Kardashian but their marriage started to fall apart.

Eventually, Kim filed for divorce a few months back and is currently dating Pete Davidson. However, controversy does not seem to stop haunting the rapper. The rapper has been heavily criticized by the relatives of a demised fan.

The fan was a victim of the tragic incident at “Astroworld“. She was the youngest fan to have died at Astroworld. A few days earlier, a fan attended a concert where Billie Eilish was performing.

Midway through the performance, the fan began to have serious difficulty in breathing. Eilish was quick to notice that one of her fans was in discomfort. She stopped her performance at once and attended to the fan.

Billie asked her crew members to hand the fan an inhaler and ensure her physical well-being. Billie Eilish carried on with her performance after things got under control. This incident did not please Kanye West much.

He thought that the act was an insult to Travis Scott. He immediately criticized Eilish and asked her to apologize. This statement has infuriated the grandparents of the deceased fan from Astroworld.

Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Kanye West Slammed By Grandparents Of Astroworld Survivor

Kanye West posted on social media soon after the act of Billie Eilish became public. He stated that Travis did not have an idea about the tragic incident.

West further asked Billie to apologize to Travis. Kanye even threatened to pull out of the upcoming Coachella concert. The little girl’s grandparents lashed out at Kanye for such a statement.

The family of the deceased girl said that Kanye West should have been praising Eilish. They termed Kanye’s reaction as very shameful. The family also stated that the rapper’s comments have hurt them significantly.