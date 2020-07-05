Kanye West Claims He’s Running For President (Again) In New July 4th Announcement

Here we go again…

After hinting he would really do it many times over the past several years, Kanye West has officially announced that he’s running for President of the United States. The rapper and fashion mogul made the announcement on the evening of July 4th, sending a tweet out of his official Twitter account to do this. Hmmm…

The 43-year-old rapper implored the country to have back to “trusting God” and “unifying our vision” in his message, as you care able to see (below):

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I will be running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

That’s certainly interesting! And official-ish? No word yet on whether he’s actually filed campaign paperwork, of course. An insider spoke to Us Weekly and confirmed that Yeezy “has not registered as a candidate” to have on any state election ballots. Furthermore, he’s already completely missed the deadline for several states, including Indiana, New York, and Texas.

Yeah… and now reality sets in. Good luck, ‘Ye.

Not to mention among all this he obviously missed the primaries that occurred over the last year, so presumptively West could be running being an independent candidate, rather than one backed by one of America’s major political parties, should he actually go forward and take this seriously.

Call us a little skeptical on this, but still… we suppose you won’t ever know, right?! After all, Donald Trump teased the country about running for years before actually carrying it out!

A source spoke to Us Weekly about wife Kim Kardashian West‘s reaction to Yeezy’s abrupt announcement, and it appears like KKW are at least down seriously to entertain the chance of becoming the First Lady! The insider revealed (below):

“Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive. Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”

Well, OKAY then!

Elon Musk endorsed the rapper on Twitter just after he made his announcement, too, so, uh, we suppose Kanye has that going for him, as well. That’s quite an early on coalition!

This might be all show and no substance, but it’ll be interesting to begin to see the greater a reaction to his “campaign,” should West decide to just take this further. What’s the conclusion game? A fresh album? A fresh clothing line? That cosmetics line we keep hearing about? Seems like it’s gotta become more than just something launch, right?!

So is that he actually intent on wanting to be President? Because this sure is a non-traditional way to go about this, even for a guy like Yeezy…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound off about all of this with your reactions and opinions down in the comments (below)…