Kanye West Basically Confirms His ‘Campaign’ For President Only Exists To Help Donald Trump! F**k This Guy!

Just as we thought previously today … Kanye West isn’t in it to win it, he remains in it to help Donald Trump!

Days ago we reported on a few of the super-shady operatives behind Yeezy’s “campaign” for President, and kept in mind how even the New York Times had actually been honestly questioning the rap artist’s inspirations for looking for the WhiteHouse And now, based upon this brand-new report out Friday early morning, we practically understand for sure: the Chicago local’s whole “campaign” is absolutely nothing more than a front to get Trump re-elected!

The thesis of our reporting previously today was that the College Dropout rap artist’s method has actually been to pull a few of the Black votes, in addition to the youth votes away, from Democrat Joe Biden, hence providing Trump a required edge in a number of essential states likeOhio At the time, that working theory was simply that– a theory!

But now, Forbes journo Randall Lane has actually released his own bombshell report to basically verify everything: Kanye’s ONLY driver in nationwide politics is to play spoiler for the Democrats, so he can see his young boy Trump win 4 more years inWashington ICK!!!

Lane had a direct text exchange with Kanye about that specific concern, and the 43- year-old music manufacturer and designer appeared to …