Kanye West asks followers if he should postpone his presidential run because ‘all black people supposed to vote on Biden?’ – Armenian News

Kanye West questioned if he should abandon his 2020 presidential run on Tuesday as he questioned if all black people are supposed to vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The 43-year-old rapper announced he was running for president on July 4 and held his first campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday but as yet, has not mounted a full campaign.

He asked followers whether he should postpone his controversial run on the Oval Office until 2024 in a tweet late Tuesday night in which he also shared a confusing look at his “2020 Vision”, the Daily Mail reported.

“#2020vision or maybe ’24,” he wrote alongside a picture of a piece of paper in his trademark orange, listing what appears to be the tracklist for his upcoming album.

“I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???” the rapper then asked.

He shared the list again later Tuesday as he repeated that he had a new album being released this Friday.

‘DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday,’ he wrote.

West’s apparent new skepticism about whether he should continue his presidential comes a day after his fiery Twitter rant in which he accused his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, of attempting to get doctors to lock him up after his breakdown at a campaign rally on Sunday.

On Monday, West had asked Kim and her mother-in-law Kris Jenner to call him and accused them both of trying to get doctors to lock him up after his presidential rally speech in South Carolina the previous night.

During that speech, West revealed he and Kim and thought about aborting their now seven-year-old daughter North.

He deleted almost all of the tweets about Kim within an hour of posing them.

