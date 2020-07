Kanye West again says he will run for president

Image copyright

US rapper Kanye West has said he is running for president, potentially pitting him against a person he says he admires, Donald Trump.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States!”

His wife Kim Kardashian West and entrepreneur Elon Musk endorsed him.

But it’s unclear whether West is actually running.

He does not may actually have registered his name with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for November’s election. The closest name the FEC database shows is a candidate called “Kanye Deez Nutz West”, who filed their papers with the Green Party in 2015 under the address “1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus” and appears to have raised no money.

It is also maybe not the first time West has claimed that he is running for the White House.

At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, he said he had made a decision to run for president in 2020.

But last November he pushed the date back, saying he would actually run in the 2024 contest.

“What are you laughing at?” he asked the crowd at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.

“We would have created so many jobs that I’m not gonna run, I’m gonna walk,” he said, adding he was considering changing his name for the run to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West”.

In his tweet on Saturday, US Independence Day, West, 43, failed to say if his supposed run will be affiliated with a specific political party.

In any case, contesting the nomination of one major parties will be impossible at this time, with the election only four months away.

In order to seem on the ballot being an independent candidate, West would need to gather a lot of signatures and register in states by way of a particular deadline. The deadline has already passed in some major states nevertheless the music star would still technically have time to file in many the others.

This year’s contest will probably be a straight battle between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

In 2018, West made a bizarre appearance at the White House with President Trump during which he wore a Make America Great Again hat and made an expletive-filled rant that Mr Trump called “quite something”.

“I love this guy right here,” West said, walking behind the desk to hug the seated president, who said: “That’s really nice.”

The rapper also pushed straight back on the concept that African-Americans are overwhelmingly Democratic Party voters, saying: “People expect that if you’re black, you have to be Democrat.”

Kim Kardashian West retweeted her husband’s statement about the presidential run by having an American flag.

She has in recent years turn into a significant voice in the US movement for criminal justice reform and has successfully lobbied President Trump release a several prisoners.