Kanye West Accuses Planned Parenthood Of Using Abortion To Carry Out ‘Black Genocide’

Famed rap artist and governmental prospect Kanye West simply spoke up to blast Planned Parenthood, implicating the liberal company of using abortion to perform a “black genocide.”

West Attacks Planned Parenthood

West made these remarks throughout an interview with “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon on his eponymous Internet series “Cannon’s Class.” Halfway through the interview, West held absolutely nothing back as he assaulted Planned Parenthood over abortion:

“There’s some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion. It’s happening every day, and right now God has given me the information, and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, and we have this right now, so that means he wants me to say this now. In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.”

West Doubles Down

Not stopping there, West went on to state, “Abortion is the number one killer of black lives in the United States.” He included: