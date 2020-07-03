Kansas teacher, 58, charged with reckless stalking of fourth-grader

James Loganbill, 58, a 31-year veteran teacher from Olathe, Kansas, was arrested last month on a charge of reckless stalking targeting a 10-year-old student by allegedly photographing her

A former Kansas elementary school teacher has been charged with reckless stalking after prosecutors say the a cache of a lot more than 240 photos and videos of a fourth-grader on his devices.

The arrest of James Loganbill, 58, of Olathe, last month has sparked protests in the community, with parents calling for tougher laws directed at protecting kids from predatory behavior of adults.

Loganbill, a teacher in the Olathe School District for 31 years, resigned from Meadow Lane Elementary School in March if the stalking allegation against him first stumbled on light.

According to Johnson County prosecutors, some of Loganbill’s fourth-grade students reported his behavior to officials after allegedly observing him photographing their 10-year-old classmate at school.

Investigators said they eventually discovered 210 photos and 31 videos depicting your ex on Loganbill’s phone and iPad, that have been taken between August 2019 and March 2020.

Loganbill resigned from Meadow Lane Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, in March following the accusations against him had first arrive at light

Some of the still images reportedly showed the kid bending over, and one video depicted her lifting a leg toward her head, according to court papers.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said investigators allege that Loganbill’s actions were sexually motivated.

Loganbill’s search history revealed he had looked up the girl’s name online 39 times, in accordance with a Fox 4 KC report from June.

The young victim told investigators that Loganbill never physically touched her, but that she was afraid of him.

During a meeting held last week involving the girl’s parents, elected officials and police force representatives, the victim’s mother revealed that her daughter’s apprehension about being close to Loganbill was such that a pal would switch desks with her in class to have her from him, reported Kansas City Star.

Investigators said they discovered 210 photos and 31 videos depicting the girl on Loganbill’s phone and iPad, which were taken between August 2019 and March 2020

Loganbill was arrested on June 12 on a count of reckless stalking, which carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in prison.

DA Howe said he believes the charge is inadequate, but the facts of the case don’t meet the threshold to bring an even more serious charge, like daughter or son exploitation, from the former teacher.

Loganbill’s attorney said he believes his client is innocent.

Following Loganbill’s arrest, a group of 200 parents and students staged a protest away from Olathe Public Schools office, demanding accountability and tougher regulations, in accordance with KMBC.

‘Kansas is just a little bit behind the times because it relates to essentially this type of behavior falling through the cracks,’ said Sarah Hart Weir, a longtime friend of the victim’s family, who’s a Republican candidate for the US Congress.

The school district released a statement, saying in part: ‘the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. Any instance of reported misconduct against students or employee is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.’

On June 23, the parents of the victim sat down with the district attorney, members of the united states Congress, state senators and Hair Weir to discuss just how to close loopholes in state law addressing crimes against children.

‘Whether you’re a layperson, a legislator, a prosecutor or a police, we all recognize there’s a hole in this statute for this type of conduct,’ Howe said.

Loganbill happens to be out on bond. He is born back in court on August 18.