Kansas soldier saves ‘countless lives’ by driving truck into active shooter: reports

The incident was initially reported as street rage however as police interviewed witnesses they realized what had actually occurred, the station reported.

“There was an active-duty soldier assigned to Ft. Leavenworth waiting in traffic behind the event, saw the event unfold, determined it was an active shooter and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives,” Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens advised FOX 4.

Kitchens mentioned the shooter, 37, had a number of weapons and was firing indiscriminately from the bridge.

Both the shooter and a sufferer he shot, one other Forth Leavenworth soldier, had been taken to a hospital with severe accidents.

Royer mentioned he did the one factor he may consider to cease the taking pictures.

“I feel as if most people in my situation would have done the same thing,” he mentioned, based on The Leavenworth Times.

The soldier’s fiancee, Haley Siela, may inform one thing was unsuitable throughout their dialog, she told FOX 4.

“I heard eight or nine gunshots,” Siela mentioned. “I was so scared, because I didn’t know how this was going to turn out.”

Royer mentioned his 15 years within the Army possible ready him for the incident. He has been educated in active shooter conditions.

Kitchens, in a information convention, mentioned though Royer gained’t name himself a hero, “I will.”

“Let’s be absolutely crystal clear, his actions were heroic,” he mentioned. “His actions had been extraordinary and he needs to be recommended for that.”