Kansas resident tests positive for COVID-19, attended protest without mask, health officials say

“Similar to what we would ask anyone who goes out in public right now, we are asking anyone who attended the recent protest to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate if they become sick as well as call their healthcare provider for next steps,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan.

The unidentified protester admitted that he was not wearing a mask during the protest, health officials added.

His positive test comes as health officials in the U.S. have raised concerns that nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody could spark a wider spread of the coronavirus — amid months of stay-at-home orders to limit the virus’s spread.

“It may be the perfect set-up for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some blips that might turn into some surges,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, an associate of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, told radio station WTOP-FM in Washington, D.C.

The packed mass demonstrations have seen many without masks, some chanting, shouting, or singing, as the U.S. is nearing 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 100,500 deaths from the virus are also recorded in the us.

The coronavirus is especially thought to spread from one individual to another contact within close distances, the CDC added.

“As I sat in front of the TV and watched the screen go from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to Los Angeles, to Philadelphia, I got really concerned,” Fauci told the Sunday Times of London. “I was going, ‘Oh my goodness. I hope this doesn’t set us straight back a lot.’ [After] all the work in trying to keep up with the physical distance and doing all the things, I became very concerned that people might view a resurgence.”

According to the CDC, symptoms can happen 2-14 days after experience of the virus.

“For people who do go into public spaces right now, we advise them to follow social distancing best practices of wearing a mask and trying to stand six feet away from others,” health officials added.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health epidemiology staff said they certainly were notified of the positive test on Friday following the sample was taken Thursday.

