Kansas police arrest 14-year-old boy over disturbing home video that showed him watching teen sleep

Kansas police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly noticed on digital camera watching a 15-year-old lady whereas she slept in her home.

The Wichita Police Department mentioned in a release that a tip helped them discover the teen, who could possibly be probably charged with aggravated housebreaking and theft.

Terrifying footage reveals the second the alleged suspect – who’s unidentified – stands over a teenage lady watching her sleep earlier than fleeing when she wakes up and screams for her mom.

Scroll down for video

Terrifying footage reveals the second a home invader stands over a teenage lady watching her sleep earlier than fleeing when she wakes up and screams for her mom. Wichita Police have detained a 14-year-old

Aniyah Robinson, 15, was sleeping in her home on the 1200 block of North Harding at round 2.30am final Friday when she opened her eyes to see a ‘scary film’ determine standing over her.

She shouted for her mom Angel Robinson who made positive her two daughters, Aniyah and her two-year-old sister, have been protected earlier than calling police and her personal mom.

When police arrived the intruder had fled, with out stealing something from the home.

Miss Robinson informed Wichita TV station KAKE: ‘It simply scared me due to the actual fact that anyone was sitting over watching me that I did not know. It’s simply scary.’

Aniyah Robinson, 15, (left) was sleeping in her Wichita, Kansas home at 2.30am on Friday when she noticed a person watching her. She known as for mom Angel (proper) as the person fled scene

Recounting the traumatic expertise the teen informed the New York Post that opening her eyes to see the person above her was like being in a scary film.

Her mom Angel added:’ ‘He did not take something and I feel that’s scarier. Because what did you need? I do not know what you need, are you going to return again?

‘You do not know if he is performed this earlier than. Next time it may be one thing totally different otherwise you who is aware of what he is pondering.’

It is unclear how the person had entered the home, due to the mom’s newly acquired home surveillance the household have proof from the incident.

Footage of the intrusion has been shared within the hope it helps establish the person, who remains to be at giant.