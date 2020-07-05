The Facebook post coincided with the afternoon Kelly’s mask order, targeted at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, took effect. The post has since garnered a lot more than 3,000 comments and nearly 1,000 shares.

The Anderson County Review cannot be reached for comment Sunday. In an email to The Associated Press, Dane Hicks, the paper’s owner and publisher, said that he plans to write the cartoon in the newspaper’s next edition on Tuesday.

Kelly, who’s Catholic, issued a statement saying, “Mr. Hicks’ decision to publish anti-Semitic imagery is deeply offensive and he should remove it immediately.”

But Hicks said that political cartoons are “gross over-caricatures designed to provoke debate” and “fodder for the marketplace of ideas.”

“The topic here is the governmental overreach which has been the hallmark of Governor Kelly’s administration,” he said.

As for the cartoon’s mention of the the Holocaust, Hicks noted that critics of President Trump have repeatedly compared him to Adolf Hitler, and, “I certainly have more evidence of that kind of totalitarianism in Kelly’s actions, in an editorial cartoon sort of way, than Trump’s critics do, yet they persist in it daily.”

Hicks’ newspaper is based in the Anderson County seat of Garnett, about 65 miles southwest of Kansas City and it has a blood supply of about 2,100, in line with the Kansas Press Association.

Hicks is Anderson County’s GOP chairman. Kansas Republican Party Chairman Michael Kuckelman said in a text that posting the cartoon is “inappropriate.”

But Kuckelman, also legal counsel, added, “it is on the newspaper Facebook page and media has wide berth with (the) First Amendment (to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing freedom of speech and the press).”

Critics of the cartoon demanded that Republican Party and GOP legislative leaders repudiate the cartoon and Hicks. Hicks has derided some of these critics on social networking as “liberal Marxist parasites,” adding, “As a traditional American, they are my enemy.”

Kelly issued the order because of a resurgence in reported coronavirus cases that increased the state’s total to nearly 16,000 at the time of Friday, when Kansas finished its worst two-week spike since the pandemic began. The state has reported 277 COVID-19-related deaths. The amount of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the herpes virus without nausea.

The state health department has reported only four coronavirus cases for Anderson County, all of them since May 8. There have already been no reported deaths there.

The Associated Press contributed for this report.