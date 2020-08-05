Kansas’ Kris Kobach loses GOP Senate primary; Tlaib race tight

< button class ="gnt_em_vp_a gnt_em_vp__tp_a" data-g-r ="vp_ap vp_tg" data-c-vpattrs =' {"muted": real,"xprp":1,"bContent": incorrect,"an":"usatoday","pn":"USA TODAY","vidNum":1,"docking": real}' data-c-vpdata =" {"adsEnabled": real,"awsPath":"news","byline":"Just the FAQs","canonicalURL":"","contentSourceCode":"USAT","createDate":"2020-07-17T21:16:16.406Z","credit":"Just the FAQs, USA TODAY","duration":105000,"headline":"Election 2020: Longer voting lines may be a sign of voter suppression","hlsURL":"https://hlsmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/9fc0d53a-c0dc-4745-b217-59e8f7d34c28/e69c2769-a25e-47d0-92ff-ea0413ae4a6c/1080p_30fps,720p_30fps,480p_30fps,master.m3u8","id":"5462126002","image": {"url":"https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/07/17/USAT/98d5712c-f6ed-479d-8cd5-5e8ad9b07afe-RectThumb_VoterSurppressionl_copy.png","opto": real},"initialPublishDate":"2020-07-17T21:52:01.256Z", "keywords":"Just the FAQs,voting,Elections,Voting,Voter Suppression,Texas,Mississippi,Alabama,Supreme Court of the United States,Louisiana,Arizona,Georgia,Video Syndication - OTT Platforms,Video Syndication - USAT","mp4URL":"https://downloadmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/9fc0d53a-c0dc-4745-b217-59e8f7d34c28/e69c2769-a25e-47d0-92ff-ea0413ae4a6c/1080p_30fps.mp4","origin":"USA TODAY","pageURL": {"long":"https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/justthefaqs/2020/07/17/why-voter-suppression-us-has-increased-since-2013/5462126002/"},"promoBrief":"Civil rights experts point to long wait times to vote as a sign of growing voter suppression in the U.S. Here's what to expect in the 2020 election.","publishDate":"2020-07-17T22:30:28.263Z","series":"","ssts": {"section":"news","subsection":"justthefaqs","topic":"","subtopic":""},"tags":[{"id":"57e0b16a-bbb7-4a12-8271-660519cd392a","name":"Just the FAQs"},{"id":"4ea025b9-8432-4dfc-8d84-09e9cba830e2","name":"voting"},{"id":"d4571afc-85ce-4ccf-8310-fc219168c86e","name":"Elections"},{"id":"404975e4-ab94-47e1-a6b1-cb1afb5524b6","name":"Voting"},{"id":"ae4e36fb-75fb-4c3a-8e47-998c4860553c","name":"Voter Suppression"},{"id":"91e0d50d-25a5-43ee-93b2-019728463e5a","name":"Texas"},{"id":"60f1f03f-44ee-489c-acc5-a49a8f63bcca","name":"Mississippi"},{"id":"6eb9479c-dd6f-4c82-9f9e-4b9311958c33","name":"Alabama"},{"id":"a173914f-749b-454a-81ed-e37783d9c6f6","name":"Supreme Court of the United States"},{"id":"f3f97098-98de-4ddd-bb57-f424c854cbdd","name":"Louisiana"},{"id":"ff699de8-8116-49e4-ba55-d3cbc41fcb8a","name":"Arizona"},{"id":"8035af00-f8cf-41aa-8df4-5371c903734d","name":"Georgia"},{"id":"16fe9f9b-4247-4e2e-a73c-9fac5b14d01b","name":"Video Syndication - OTT Platforms"},{"id":"6f55135f-3b5e-490d-8a52-a3b8e1f11ee7","name":"Video Syndication - USAT"}],"title":"Why voter suppression in the US has increased since 2013", "url":"/videos/news/justthefaqs/2020/07/17/why-voter-suppression-us-has-increased-since-2013/5462126002/"}" aria-label ="Play video" >

WASHINGTON–The very first primaries of the month occurredTuesday

And the outcomes are still gradually can be found in.Michigan,Arizona,Kansas,Missouri andWashington all held primariesTuesday

InKansas,RepRogerMarshall won theGOP main to change retiringSenPatRoberts

Marshall’s primary rival was previousKansas secretary of stateKrisKobachIn the previous a number of weeks, therace tightened up in between the 2 after a very PAC with links toDemocrats invested $ 5 million enhancingKobach and slamming(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* ).(******************

).

Marshall’s success is likewise a win forRepublicans who feared that ifKobach won the main, it might potentially leave space for theDemocrats’ prospect to win in the basic election inNovemberIn2018,Kobach as theGOP candidate forKansas guv lost therace toDemocratLauraKelly

.

Get prepared:Register to vote or check your status here

However, aDemocrat hasn’t won aSenaterace inKansas in88 years.

Marshall, who representsKansas’s 1stCongressionalDistrict, was backed by(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )and has the assistance by theNational(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )SenatorialCommittee

Marshall will go on to contend versusDemocratBarbaraBollier, who won her mainTuesday night.Bollier is a state senator who left theRepublicanParty in2018

Here are some other essential takeaways fromTuesday’s primaries:

ProgressiveCoriBush beats incumbentRepWilliamLacyClay

CoriBush, a nurse andBlackLivesMatter activist, beat incumbentRepWilliamLacyClay in theDemocratic …