Kansas father jailed after police find body of 3-year-old daughter: reports

A mug shot of the father released by authorities shows him with the name “Olivia” tattooed over his left eye.

Authorities failed to provide a suspected cause of death.

Earlier in the day, the girl’s father, identified as Howard Jansen III, walked right into a Kansas City, Kan., police station to report the kid missing, the report said.

Police had issued an Amber Alert after the kid was reported missing.

When the father was making the report, he claimed he had last seen the child at 11 p.m. Thursday before he visited sleep, and said the lady was gone from your home when that he awakened at 5:30 a.m. Friday, FOX 4 reported.

The suspect claimed he found the door to the house open.

The father made the are accountable to police three hours after the time that he claimed that he realized the kid was missing, the report said.

Police later heard “several stories throughout the day” from the father and “none of them made any sense,” police spokesman Tom Tomasic told the station.

Jansen was arrested on suspicion of daughter or son abuse and first-degree murder but hadn’t yet been formally charged, FOX 4 reported.

The girl’s mother was not in the home because she actually is currently incarcerated on an unspecified charge, Kansas City, Kan., police spokesman Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt told the Kansas City Star.

Investigators from the FBI participated in the look for the child, the Star reported.