Kansas dog makes nearly 60-mile journey back to her previous house in Missouri

Except that it was the family’s previous home in Lawson, Missouri, rather than their house in Olathe, Kansas.
The family hadn’t lived in their Kansas home for nearly two years, but Cleo made her way back to its porch, where the new homeowner found her.
“My wife and I had just gotten home from work,” Colton Michael, the house’s new owner, told CNN. “Cleo was laying on the front porch at the front door, just laying there, waiting for somebody it seemed like.”
Cleo wasn’t wearing a collar, but she was too well-groomed to be a stray, Michael thought, so he previously Cleo scanned for a microchip. Thankfully she had one also it pulled up the name of her owner.
“That’s when my wife pointed out that their last name was the same last name as the previous owner of the house,” Michael said.
So he went onto Facebook and searched the owner’s name and saw that his family had posted that their dog went missing weekly earlier.
“I told him that we found his dog, but once I told him where we were, he was kind of speechless,” Michael recalled.
But regardless of how or why she made the trip, her owner said he’s just glad he found her.
“It just feels really good to be reunited with her,” Drew, Cleo’s owner, told KMBC. “Really, she’s everything to us.”