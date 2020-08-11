Kansas could elect its first transgender lawmaker this November

Byers, who ran unopposed, won her district’s Democratic main earlier this month. Come November, she will take on Republican businesswoman CyndiHowerton Byers’ district, which incorporates much of Wichita, has actually generally leaned liberal.

“I think Kansas surprises a lot of people,” Byers stated in an interview with CNN. “When you drill down a little bit, it leans a little more purple than a lot of people realize.”

Her neighborhood’s assistance of her public shift, which occurred while she was a music instructor, might likewise shock those who see Kansas as a socially conservative fortress.

“I was able to make that transition with the full backing and blessing of my school board, of our superintendents, of my building principal, who was really just fantastic with it. My fellow faculty, with maybe one exception, were great, too. And that one exception, he struggled a little bit, but two years later, we had no problems with each other, you know?” Byers stated to CNN.

She included that her coming out accompanied the Obama administration, and the various assistance originating from the Department of Education– especially concerning transgender trainees and instructors. “I wish I could say I didn’t lose any of my students,” Byers stated. “I did lose one, maybe two kids because of it. Otherwise, though I had hundreds of kids and they were all very accepting and very supportive. … And it was kind of like ‘hey, it’s a good band, just keep making us a great orchestra.'” Although …

