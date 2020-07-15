Kansas congressman faces felony charges related to 2019 local election

Watkins specifically faces criminal charges of interference with law enforcement, providing false information; voting without being qualified; unlawful advance voting; and failing to notify the DMV of change of address.

News of the charges came moments before Watkins, who is up for reelection, appeared in a primary debate. Asked about the charges, Watkins said they were “very suspicious” and said he looked forward to clearing his name.

“This is clearly hyper-political. It comes out moments before our first debate and three weeks before the election. I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said, adding that he hadn’t yet seen the charges.

“I simply know that I look forward to clearing my name. I’ve done nothing wrong and look forward to setting the record straight.”