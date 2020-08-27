Kansas City minister says he’ll pray for man who set fire to church

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– What began as a morning security alert for one church in the Kansas City city rapidly developed into a night of unpredictability after it was found the ministry had actually been set onfire And it was all captured on monitoring video.

“We booted up our security cameras and we were surprised to see what we found,” stated Minister Michael Higgins, of Beyond Thee Four Walls Outreach Ministry.

In that video footage, a man can be seen lighting the ministry, situated at 5910 E. U.S. 40., on fire around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

“To see that, it was like kind of heart wrenching,” Administrative Assistant Liz Williams stated. “This is a great ministry. It serves the community. Our pastor is a loving pastor. We welcome people in, we go out and we assist people. So to see this, it’s just been one of the things that I don’t understand.”

No one from the ministry has actually acknowledged the man in the video or comprehends why he would target their ministry.

“We truly attempt to bring a light to a dark and passing away world you understand?” Higgins said. “We promise to people who may appear like the time is helpless around here, so I suggest, like she stated, it’s an excellent ministry.”

The damage in photos hardly scratches the surface area of what taken place over night. Nearly a lots bags filled with clothing that …