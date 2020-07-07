Kansas City liquor store clerk broke news of Patrick Mahomes’s record ‘$503million’ extension

While most football fans learned all about Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’s record-setting, $503million contract extension from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, it was actually a Kansas City-area liquor store employee who first broke the news on Monday.

In a since-deleted tweet, Plaza Liquor beer manager Katie Camlin relayed the story from her boss, who sold six bottles of champagne to an organization of Chiefs employees early in the day.

‘A front office employee for the Chiefs came in and bought 6 bottles of Dom Perignon,’ she wrote. ‘Said there’s a big signing today. He said it’s not [defensive tackle] Chris Jones, so my guess is just a Mahomes deal.’

Speaking with USA Today, Camlin admitted that ‘it’s kind of fun to really have a scoop.’

Two hours later, Schefter broke — or, rather, confirmed — news that Mahomes signed a 10-year extension that could show to be the richest contract in sports history.

‘Holy s***,’ Camlin wrote on Twitter. ‘I beat Schefter hahaha.’

Fearful that her tweet was a violation of store policy, Camlin quickly deleted it, but only after her fellow Chiefs fans learned the exciting news.

‘I didn’t desire to lose their business,’ she told USA Today. ‘I was afraid they’d be mad. So I deleted it. But of course, screenshots are forever.’

And it’s those screenshots that turned her into a national celebrity on Monday. Twitter users even began tagging her in posts, demanding that she be credited with the scoop. She told USA Today that she was even identified by some clients, who said, ‘I saw your tweet.’

She also spoke with the Chiefs front office employee to make certain that person failed to get into any trouble.

‘I wished to make sure that he was ok,’ she said. ‘We just wished to clear he didn’t spill any beans.

Mahomes’s deal is considered to be the richest contract in sports history, surpassing Los Angeles centerfielder Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal However, Trout’s contract is guaranteed, whereas Mahomes would get a $140 million payout if he were to be cut due to injury, according to ESPN

‘It was just me guessing!’

Best of all, Camlin was congratulated by Schefter over a direct message: ‘Well Done! Keep me posted next time some Chiefs employee buy six bottle of bubbly. Be well and remain healthy.’

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year contract extensions possibly worth $503 million, including bonuses, in accordance with his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses.

It’s believed to be the richest contract in sports history, surpassing Los Angeles centerfielder Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal

However, Trout’s contract is guaranteed in full, whereas Mahomes would obtain a $140 million payout if he were to be cut because of injury, in accordance with ESPN.

Camlin’s surprising day ended with her asking her new Twitter followers to wear masks in public to lessen coronavirus risks. She also posted a hyperlink to the Louisville Mayor’s office, asking followers to attain out to demand justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician who had been shot to death by police.