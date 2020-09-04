Kansas City Chiefs receive their Super Bowl LIV rings ahead of new season 

The Kansas City Chiefs had to wait half a century to win their next Super Bowl championship, but the long wait has been worth it. The Chiefs players received their Super Bowl rings at a socially distanced ceremony held at the franchise’s Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ superstar MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and co. were all bestowed with their coveted jewellery from NFL officials.

A whole host of Chiefs players took to social media to voice their delight at receiving their Super Bowl rings, with Harrison Butker describing last season as an “unforgettable ride”, while Patrick Mahomes said that he is “never satisfied”, alluding to his ambition of leading the Chiefs into an era of Super Bowl dominance in the coming years.

With Mahomes not even near the peak of his powers and the Chiefs keen to build a dynasty to match the Patriots’ legacy left by their former MVP quarterback Tom Brady, it’s unsurprising that the sportsbooks have the Chiefs as preseason favorites for Super Bowl 2021. In FOX Bet’s NFL futures betting market, Kansas City are +600 favorites with the improving Baltimore Ravens a close second at +650.

Who are the likely rivals for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl throne?

The Ravens certainly look like being the Chiefs’ biggest rivals for Super Bowl supremacy in 2021. Baltimore have done some good business in the offseason, securing Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Retaining the likes of Judon and the capture of free agent Brockers should help to underpin a rearguard that already looks impregnable. Their first and second round draft picks have also gained approval from Ravens team-mates and fans, with both Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins already demonstrating their potential to make an impact as their rookie seasons unfold.

The San Francisco 49ers will have had several months to go away and lick their wounds following their defeat to Kansas City at Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers held a ten-point advantage going into the final quarter, before the Chiefs turned up the heat to run out eventual 31-20 winners. The 49ers were by no means expected to be Super Bowl winners elect last season, but their hierarchy has opted to retain much of last season’s team except Emmanuel Sanders who left in free agency. Like the Ravens, San Francisco’s defensive line is up there with the best of them and the free agency signing of Dion Jordan and first-round draft pick Javon Kinlaw will add even further protection.

The New Orleans Saints are also noteworthy. Their odds have come in already since the futures Super Bowl markets opened. One of the main reasons for this is their spate of re-signings that have bolstered the roster for 2020/21. Quarterback Taysom Hill has been retained for another two years, while David Onyemata has also been re-signed for a further three seasons. In terms of continuity, Andrus Peat is an important cog in the Saints’ offensive wheel. Meanwhile experienced wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has opted to swap the 49ers for the Saints, which may indicate that he sees New Orleans as a better bet for this year’s Super Bowl championship.

Last but not least, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the media spotlight. The Bucs’ ability to entice future Hall of Famer Tom Brady to leave the Patriots and spend two years in Florida forced the NFL world to sit up and take notice. There is plenty of offensive weaponry in the Bucs’ arsenal for Brady to target too, with the likes of Godwin, Evans and Howard still in the ranks. The biggest question mark will bizarrely surround Brady himself and whether he has the arm strength at 42 years of age to cut it. Nevertheless, the signing of Brady’s former team-mate Gronkowski will certainly give him a familiar face to throw to.

When all is said and done, the Chiefs remain the team to beat in 2020/21. They had very few gaps to plug in the draft, with the versatile Clyde Edwards-Helaire likely to prove a savvy first-round selection over more powerful rookie running backs.