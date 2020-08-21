Kansas City Chiefs fans banned from wearing headdresses and Native American face paint

Fans will likewise be asked to eliminate face painting that is “styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions” to go into the arena, the group stated.
The Chiefs are among a number of American sports groups that have actually appropriated Native American images and customs. On Thursday, it ended up being the current group to reveal modifications after years of criticism.
The Chiefs stated the restriction was an outcome of conversations with “a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences” over the previous 6 years.
Those discussions were kept in an effort “to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region,” the group stated.
The brand-new fan policies revealed Thursday might be just the start of modifications.
The group’s management is …