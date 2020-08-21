Kansas City Chiefs fans banned from wearing headdresses and Native American face paint

“While we have discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately,” the NFL group stated in a statement , fans will be banned from getting in Arrowhead Stadium if they use headdresses.

Fans will likewise be asked to eliminate face painting that is “styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions” to go into the arena, the group stated.

The Chiefs are among a number of American sports groups that have actually appropriated Native American images and customs. On Thursday, it ended up being the current group to reveal modifications after years of criticism.

Last month, the NFL’s Washington franchise revealed it was retiring its logo design and Redskins name, following weeks of demonstrations knocking bigotry throughout the nation and mounting pressure from business sponsors. The group will be called Washington Football Team throughout the upcoming season.