Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses and face paint

Kansas City Chiefs won the 2020 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs have actually prohibited fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that “appropriates American Indian cultures” at their house arena.

The group will examine the Arrowhead Chop, where a star bangs a drum and fans make a slicing movement.

The choice comes 6 years after the safeguarding NFL champs started “dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds”.

In July, Washington Football Team retired its Redskins name.

Previously, the Chiefs had “discouraged” fans from wearing headdresses and face paint at Arrowhead Stadium.

A club declaration stated: “We are grateful for the significant discussions we have actually had with all of these American Indian leaders.

“It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

In July, English rugby union group Exeter Chiefs chose to maintain their Native American name and logo design, however retired the club’s ‘Big Chief’ mascot.

In baseball, Cleveland Indians are talking about a name modification, while the Atlanta Braves stated they will keep their title however examine the tomahawk slice event.