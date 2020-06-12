Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time Mount Rushmore: 4 best players in franchise history

It would just take several more decades ahead of the Chiefs could be in still another Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes led the team to the Promised Land during the 2019 season and be the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP.

In between, the Chiefs have produced Hall of Fame players who’ve made a substantial impact in the NFL.

Which players are on the team’s all-time Mount Rushmore? Check out the list below to discover.

WILL SHIELDS

Will Shields is known as one of the best offensive linemen in the history of the NFL. Kansas City selected the future Hall of Famer in the 3rd round of the 1993 draft. He would continue to play in each and every game of his career since that he made his debut. He only missed one start his whole career.

Shields was a 12-time Pro Bowl guard and a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He was named the 2003 Walter Payton Man of the Year and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

DERRICK THOMAS

Derrick Thomas was a fearsome linebacker in the brief 11 seasons he played for the Chiefs. He led the league in forced fumbles twice and recorded a league-leading 20 sacks throughout the 1990 season.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He was named the 1989 Defensive Rookie of the Year when that he recorded 10 sacks and 75 tackles. He was also named the 1993 Walter Payton Man of the Year. However, Thomas’ career and life were cut short.

Thomas was involved in an automobile crash that left him paralyzed following the 1999 season. Days later, he died after a blood embolism developed in his legs and traveled to his lungs, which caused a pulmonary embolism.

LEN DAWSON

Len Dawson can be an iconic figure in Chiefs history. He led Kansas City to the team’s first Super Bowl championship and had the iconic photo of himself smoking a cigarette in the locker room. Dawson also led the Chiefs to the AFL championship 3 times during his career using them.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dawson joined the Texans in 1962. He would star for the business for 14 seasons. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro selections.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. He recorded 28,507 passing yards and 237 passing touchdowns in his career.

BOBBY BELL

Bobby Bell was a fearsome defensive player for the Chiefs from 1963 to 1974. Bell was initially selected by the Vikings in the 1963 draft however the Chiefs also took him in the AFL Draft.

Bell would play for the Chiefs and earn nine Pro Bowl and six First-Team All-Pro selections. He also won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and two AFL titles. He recorded 26 interceptions during his career.

He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team. The Chiefs have also retired his No. 78 jersey.