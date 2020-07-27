Kansai Yamamoto, fashion designer, dies age 76

Acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto has actually passed away. The statement of his death, published on the label’s authorities Instagram account Monday, stated Yamamoto died on July 21,2020 He was 76 years of ages.

Yamamoto was understood for his progressive collections and era-defining cooperation with DavidBowie His child Mirai stated in an Instagram post that her daddy “left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones” following a fight with intense myeloid leukemia.

This story will be upgraded quickly.