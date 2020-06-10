Kano state serial rapes: Man arrested after 40 rapes in Nigerian town

Image caption



Nigerian police say they’ve arrested a guy after 40 people were raped in one town on the period of annually.

A mother in the northern town Dangora caught the man in her youngsters’ bedroom, in accordance with police spokesman Abdullahi Haruna. The man ran away but neighbours gave chase and caught him, that he added.

The man was arrested on Tuesday.

The police say the spate of rapes included an attack on an 80-year-old and kids as young as 10 years old.

There has been a recent wave of rapes and killing of women in Nigeria, which may have led to a national outcry, with thousands signing a petition and using the hashtag #WeAreTired.

Dangora is a small town in Kano state about 85 kilometres (55 miles) south-west of Kano city, rendering it difficult for police to access, reports the BBC’s Mansur Abubakar from Kano.

The chief of the town, Ahmadu Yau, said the arrest is really a welcome development.

“People of Dangora are so happy at this time and we hope justice will be served appropriately.”

Residents told the BBC that they had lived the past year in fear, even in their very own homes, simply because they had heard that a serial rapist was climbing fences and raping women indoors.

“We can now sleep with our eyes closed,” one woman told the BBC.

Recent cases which have shocked Nigeria

If you have been afflicted with sexual abuse or violence in Nigeria, help and support can be obtained at Naptip.

If you’re in great britain, you can find advice at BBC Action Line.

The results of a survey published by NOIPolls in July 2019 suggested that around one in every three girls living in Nigeria could have experienced at least one kind of sexual assault by enough time they reach 25.

It is not uncommon for rape to go unreported – with some victims and their families, fearing stigmatisation, police extortion and a lack of trust in the judicial process, choose never to report cases to the authorities.

