‘Kangaroo Jack’ Writer Steve Bing Dead After Jumping Off Building

Exclusive

Steve Bing — most widely known for writing “Kangaroo Jack” and investing hugely in the Tom Hanks‘ film, “The Polar Express” — has died … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the famed writer/producer died by suicide Monday after jumping from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in L.A.’s Century City neighbor hood. Bing lived in the building, and sources linked to him inform us he’d been depressed about lack of human contact all through quarantine. We don’t know if that is behind the suicide.

Bing — who founded Shangri-La Entertainment — reportedly dropped out of Stanford his junior year after inheriting around $600 million from his grandfather, who was simply a real estate developer. After dropping out, Bing pursued a career in Hollywood … and his first big-budget hit came as executive producer of the Sylvester Stallone film, “Get Carter,” in 2000.

He went on to publish “Kangaroo Jack” in 2003 … and later invested nearly $100 million in ‘Polar Express.’ That was reportedly nearly half the production cost, also it went on to gross not quite $300 million globally at the box office.

Bing also produced “Hotel Noir” in 2012. That same year, Bing committed to Bill Gates and Warren Buffet’s “Giving Pledge” to offer away nearly all his wealth over his lifetime. Bing donated to many progressive dilemmas.

Bing is survived by his 2 kids — Damian Hurley from his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley and daughter Kira Bonder, who he had with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder.