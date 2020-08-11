Kane Brown rescued by police after getting lost on his 30-acre Nashville property

“Someone help! I’m lost…ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes. I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt. 30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees,” his post starts.

The circumstance looked grim for the group when Brown understood he lacked his phone and another individual in the group had a mobile phone with simply 7% battery. The group of 3 started utilizing GPS to discover their method just to be consulted with “all these cliffs” that are not able to be driven on.

Brown stated he relied on fellow artist Ryan Upchurch for some help as he resides in the location.

“He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost. He has another 4 friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at,” Brown discussed.

Brown stated a female pal who was with him began “freaking out” as she has asthma.

“We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops. The cops arrive and here (sic) the gun shots and think we are shooting at them,” he continued. “We chew out them and …