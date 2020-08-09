Kane Brown defends police amid protests, acknowledges bad cops on ‘power trip’ are ‘out there’

“I’m attempting to bring everyone together, and they desire me to select a side,” he informed HITS Daily Double in a current interview. “I even get pressed from one side to the other. I’m both, and both push back. So I attempt to comprehend and see each without losing the other.”

KANE BROWN DEDICATES HIS SONG ‘HOMESICK’ TO MILITARY FAMILIES

The “Homesick” vocalist discussed that his child typically gets dragged into the dispute about how the Black neighborhood is policed in the United States.

“2020’s been tough in general. I’m glad my daughter doesn’t know what’s going on, and she’s not going to remember,” he explained. “Having a biracial daughter, I have a lot of people coming at me, asking, ‘How are you going to explain to her when she’s pulled over?’ and ‘What are you going to tell her about the difference between her and her white friends?’”

The vocalist kept in mind that, as much as he’s inclined to knock law enforcement, he understands that not all officers are guilty of cruelty or unreasonable policing. However, he acknowledged that officers on a “power trip with a badge” are definitely “out there.”

“There are individuals who believe all cops are bad, however I understand that’s not real. Those …