Kami Wireless Outdoor Security Camera, 1080P Wire-Free Battery-Powered Home Surveillance System with PIR Motion Sensor, Night Vision, Alerts, kami/YI Home App, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant



Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 10,2020 05:20:15 UTC – Details)



With YI home app or Kami home app, home is where your phone is. The Kami home app and YI home app for iOS and Android let’s you check-in anytime, from anywhere. Access Kami cloud, live view, adjust privacy settings, communicate over two-way

Please make sure that you’re using the latest Kami Home or YI Home App on iOS or Android. You’ll be available to update your camera’s firmware directly from your App. We highly recommend that you keep your firmware up-to-date. *Works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Your Versatile and Portable Guardian: Featuring a truly wireless design, the Kami Wire-Free Outdoor Camera doesn’t require any external base stations or hubs. Just use the included rechargeable batteries and your camera is ready to use. Excellent Optics: Featuring a 140° wide angle lens, crystal clear 1080p recording, and enhanced night vision. Never miss a single detail ever again, day or night. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Security All Year Round: With a wide operating temperature range (between 14°F to 122°F), the Kami Wire-Free Outdoor Camera withstands the wind and rain to provide reliable safety for your home, no matter the seasons or conditions outside.

Advanced Motion Detection: Equipped with a reliable PIR motion sensor reduces “false positives” caused by items such as moving trees, flags, cars at distance.

Simple Setup and Storage: The built-in voice prompts and in-app guide helps you set up your camera effortlessly within minutes. Once your camera is set up you’ll receive notifications directly on your smartphone as soon as motion has been detected.