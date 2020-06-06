Kameko too good in Guineas | Racing News

Kameko proved too good for red-hot favorite Pinatubo as he lifted the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Pinatubo arrived unbeaten in six juvenile begins and boasting the best two-year-old score for 25 years – however he was solely third as Kameko triumphed for Andrew Balding and champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

There was drama from the beginning as Kenzai Warrior practically unshipped Jason Watson leaving the stalls, however all the principle contenders quickly settled in the pack as outsiders Persuasion and Juan Elcano lower out the early tempo.

Kameko and Pinatubo have been each completely poised to problem and with a furlong to run it was between that pair and Aidan O’Brien’s Wichita for the primary Classic of the season.

However, whereas 10-1 shot Kameko discovered a lot in the ultimate half-furlong, the 5-6 favorite Pinatubo had no extra to provide and it was left to Wichita to chase residence the winner, crushed a neck. Pinatubo completed an extra size adrift.

Murphy mentioned: “I’ve by no means received a Classic in Britain and it means absolutely the world to me. It’s the stuff of desires.

“It was a gutsy performance. He hardly blew a candle out afterwards – he must have a tremendous amount of ability.”