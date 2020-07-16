Kameko gets Sussex Stakes green light at Goodwood | Racing News

Kameko is on course for a mouthwatering clash with Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on July 29.

Andrew Balding’s 2000 Guineas hero, who subsequently had his stamina limitations exposed in the Investec Derby when fourth, will return to a mile at the meeting sponsored by his owner, Sheikh Fahad.

Balding is still interested in a crack at the Juddmonte International over 10 furlongs at York the following month and feels this race is in the ideal spot in the calendar to organize for that.

Sheikh Fahad’s racing and bloodstock adviser David Redvers told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “There’s been lively in-house debate and Sheikh Fahad is keen to choose Andrew’s preferred option, which at the minute looks like it’ll be the Sussex.

“We need to have a gathering of both Guineas winners to see which is the greater and it looks to me such as the Sussex is where we’re leaning at the moment.

“It depends upon other facets, such as weather and how a horse is, but at the moment it looks like this is where we are heading.

“Going to the Sussex offers you more time in the event that you wanted to go directly to the Juddmonte, which includes been Andrew’s target all along.

“He bounced out of the Derby very well and certainly will have had lots of quick runs if that he does go directly to the Juddmonte, but a bit like Roaring Lion, Kitten’s Joy seems to cause them to become out of tough stuff.

“If we’d gone to the Jacques le Marois it would have been a choice between that and the Juddmonte. This gives Andrew the option of doing both.”