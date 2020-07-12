Kamaru Usman retains welterweight title after overpowering victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

PETR YAN STOPS ALDO, CLAIMS VACANT UFC BANTAMWEIGHT BELT

Masvidal did actually make good strikes in the first two rounds, nonetheless it was Usman who gained control through all of those other bout — including making several key takedowns.

It was Masvidal’s first title challenge and his first loss since 2017.

Usman continues an extraordinary run through the UFC. He is 12-0 in the UFC and hasn’t lost since 2013 when that he was fighting in the Championship Fighting Alliance.

ROSE NAMAJUNAS DEFEATS JESSICA ANDRADE VIA SPLIT DECISION AT UFC 251

The UFC 251 co-main event between Usman and Masvidal was concocted only six days ago.

Usman and Masvidal have feuded for quite some time. The two not exactly came to blows during Super Bowl week in Miami earlier in 2010.

The near-brawl came after Usman appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and confirmed he and Masvidal were likely to fight next, it was only a matter of time.

Masvidal could secure a contract to his liking to fight on short notice against Usman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gilbert Burns was supposed to fight Usman but he contracted coronavirus.