Kamala Harris: ‘We do have two systems of justice in America’

“We do have two systems of justice” for Black and White Americans, Harris said.

The comments from the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major party presidential ticket come less than two months before the November election in an exclusive “State of the Union” interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, in which Harris suggested Trump was not a “real leader” on racial justice and was trying to “pretend that he has been a leader” on the coronavirus pandemic

“I don’t think that most reasonable people who are paying attention to the facts would dispute that there are racial disparities and a system that has engaged in racism in terms of how the laws have been enforced,” said Harris, a California senator and former state attorney general. “It does us no good to deny that. Let’s just deal with it. Let’s be honest. These might be difficult conversations for some, but they’re not difficult conversations for leaders, not for real leaders.”

Barr, the nation’s top law enforcement official, dismissed the idea of “two justice systems” in a CNN interview Wednesday. “I think we have to be a little careful about throwing the idea of racism around,” he said. “I don’t think it is as common as people suggest.”

Asked specifically about systemic racism during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week, Trump refused to acknowledge it , saying, “Well, you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence we’ve seen in Portland and…

