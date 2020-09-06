Kamala Harris warns of Russian interference handing Trump victory

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris warned Russian election interference could hand Donald Trump, president, another four years in the White House.

In an interview with CNN’s State of the Union, Ms Harris said she believed Moscow would attempt to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in the same way that US intelligence agencies say it did in 2016.

“I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of president of the United States in 2016. I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Ms Harris told CNN.

“We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election, and that Russia will be at the front of the line.”

Pressed to answer if Russian interference could cause the Democratic ticket to lose the election, Ms Harris responded: “Theoretically, of course, yes.”

I think that we have learnt since this pandemic started, but really before that, that there’s very little that we can trust that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth

The Democratic vice-presidential nominee alleged Mr Trump’s frequent attacks on the electoral system as rigged and rife with fraud could also impede a fair…