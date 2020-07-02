Kamala Harris Torches President Trump: ‘This Man Is Not Fit To Be President’ 

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated on MSNBC’s “Deadline” Wednesday that President Donald Trump isn’t “fit to be president” given his dealings with Russia and the way his administration has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace stated to Harris, “I want to come back one more time to the Russia bounty crisis because I want to ask you how Americans should feel about it. And I want to ask if you heard anything that supports the president’s contentions in the last two hours that the whole thing is a hoax?”

RELATED: Pelosi Calls For Nationwide Mask Requirement, Even Outdoors

Harris says Trump is somebody ‘who has performed overseas coverage in a manner that has been about isolationism’

Harris replied, “The manner that I give it some thought is that this. There has been a lot that has been taking place in our nation that has centered us inward, however we can not lose sight of our nation’s standing in relationship to the remainder of the world and the significance of getting a commander-in-chief who takes significantly our position.”

“Someone who, unlike Donald Trump,” Harris continued, “understands the need for relationships, the need to put in check adversaries, and also embrace allies.”

“But instead, we have in Donald Trump someone who has conducted foreign policy in a way that has been about isolationism,” Harris stated. “It’s been about, going at his personal manner in a manner that has been dangerous to our nationwide safety.”

Wallace queried Harris, “What are individuals to make, as they’re attempting to course of the truth that now we have one other scandal involving Donald Trump with Russia at its punch line?”

#KamalaHarris with #NicolleWallace on #MSNBC simply now: "This man is not fit to be president and we need a new president. Let's not over-analyze Donald Trump, no more pop psychology about this guy. Let's just do what needs to get done." — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) July 1, 2020

Harris on Trump and Russia: ‘Something’s afoot, proper? It simply —it doesn’t odor proper’

A laughing Harris responded, “He’s got something going on there. Let’s just be honest about it. Something’s afoot, right? It just —it doesn’t smell right. I don’t know what it is, but, um.”

Wallace pressed the Democrat senator, “But if you’re just reading the paper and all you know is that the intelligence community had to hide this intel in plain sight, in the PDB, which is one of the most sacred documents created, it’s created for one person, it’s created for the president, they had to hide something in plain sight because it said something potentially bad, a lead about Cold War-like Russian covert lethal actions designed to kill Americans and Donald Trump is calling it a hoax, how are we supposed to feel about that?”

RELATED: Jill Biden: Republicans Are Telling Us They’re Going to Vote For Joe

‘Let’s not overanalyze Donald Trump… no extra pop psychology about this man’

Harris stated, “The similar manner we must always have felt from day one when he referred to as Russian interference when he had referred to as the coronavirus a hoax. We’re imagined to really feel the identical manner, which is, this man isn’t match to be president, and we want a brand new president. That’s how we’re imagined to really feel.”

“Let’s not overanalyze Donald Trump,” Harris stated. “I literally, no more pop psychology about this guy.”

The senator completed, “Let’s simply do what must get completed, which is to place our efforts into the election that’s developing and elect a president who really understands the magnitude and the significance of that workplace.”

The submit Kamala Harris Torches President Trump: ‘This Man Is Not Fit To Be President’ appeared first on The Political Insider.





Source link