Kamala Harris Sponsors Bill Condemning The Use Of The Term ‘Chinese Virus’ As Racist

Airhead vixen and attainable Biden operating mate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) launched a invoice not too long ago that may label individuals as “racists” for utilizing the time period “Chinese Virus,” connecting it to hate crimes. Under hate crime statutes they may probably be prosecuted. The cretinous California lawmaker apparently doesn’t understand this could violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and legalize Orwellian doublespeak.

Kamala’s Senate Resolution 580 condemns “all forms of Anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19,” citing “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung Flu” (You imply, as in kickass 1970s-era present? Oh, that’s going too far) as unacceptable speech to be squelched by authorities. The measure calls on elected officers to “denounce said words in any form.” It additionally calls on police to “investigate, document, and prosecute the perpetrators of hate crimes against Asian Americans.”

Notice “any form”? So, should you say it in a joke, in a damaging instance, even in an article written in a journal of opinion, the federal government ought to denounce it. Miss Harris has missed her calling as an editor of the Great Soviet Encyclopedia circa 1938, such is her fervor for reality and free speech. Also discover that the invoice jumps from “investigate” mechanically to “prosecute.” What if after investigation there isn’t a proof or proof of against the law? In Miss Harris’s universe as soon as she makes an assertion, backed up by the police, the prosecution is automated. What a pleasure it is going to be to dwell in a nation ruled by she and Joe Biden. As joyous because the natives of Phnom Penh felt in 1975.

Harris’s regurgitation of socialist authoritarian agitprop is cosponsored by a veritable host of Democratic free-speech haters, together with Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). But sadly, no Republicans joined the enjoyable.

In a latest letter to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Harris barked at him for his determination to vote for a subpoena associated to an ongoing investigation of former vice chairman Joe Biden’s bumbling and corrupt son, Hunter Biden. “Rather than prioritize providing important oversight that will protect Americans from the unprecedented threat posed by this pandemic, you have continued to pursue partisan political matters…that do nothing to help the millions of constituents that we serve. This is a clear abdication of responsibility,” she stated. Ah, however attempting to jail individuals without cost speech is the last word in non-partisanship, eh Kamala?

The phrases “Chinese Virus” and “Wuhan Virus” had been utilized by the president and a few media early within the coronavirus disaster. This led to condemnation from the Chinese communists after which from their associates within the American information media. But the Washington Free Beacon reported that Chinese state-media shops routinely referred to the pathogen because the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan pneumonia” via mid-February. Well, what a shock.

President Trump defended his use of the time period “Chinese Virus” in March. It’s “not racist at all… It comes from China,” he instructed media at a every day virus briefing. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo additionally used the time period “Wuhan Virus” throughout a gathering of overseas ministers that month. A companion invoice to Harris’s, one other monument to fascist considering, was launched within the House by Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY). It additionally has no Republican cosponsors.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 21, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

