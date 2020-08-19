Kamala Harris speech: Women who paved way for first black female VP hopeful



Making strides… Kamala Harris will have the national stage on Wednesday





What does it take to be a woman who could sit in office in the White House?

One hundred years almost to the day since American women were granted the right to vote, that question remains yet unanswered.

But on Wednesday, Kamala Harris, the California senator who has been named as the Democrats’ 2020 vice-presidential candidate, will take a step closer to answering it.

Should Democrats win in November, she will be a heartbeat away from the presidency – the nearest any woman has yet come to the office.

As Ms Harris becomes only the fourth woman on a major US presidential campaign ticket, she will be faced with navigating the complexities of race and gender in her historic nomination.

Here is how the three other women who have been on a major party ticket – and one pioneering black female candidate who preceded them – addressed what it meant to aim for the mark.

Shirley Chisholm 1972

“I am not the candidate of black America,…