Kamala Harris slams Trump’s handling of coronavirus: ‘He was scared’

Ticking through what she characterized as Trump’s early missteps, she said: “Donald Trump froze. He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive.”

She said Trump was “fixated on the stock market” and “caved” to the Chinese government.

“And here’s what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic: It’s relentless. You can’t stop it with a tweet. You can’t create a distraction and hope it’ll go away. It doesn’t go away,” she said.

Harris’ remarks were part of the Biden campaign’s efforts to counter Trump — a push that also included Biden interviews on cable news channels Thursday afternoon and a blistering new ad set to run before the President accepts his party’s renomination.

She said Trump “doesn’t understand the presidency” and believes it is “all about him.” She said Trump has shown “a reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people.” “The Republican convention is designed for one purpose: To soothe Donald Trump’s ego, to make him feel good,” Harris said. “But here’s the thing: He’s the President of the United States, and it’s not supposed to be about him. It’s supposed to be about the health and the safety and the well-being of the American people.” “And on that measure,” she added, “Donald Trump has failed.” Her speech echoes a new two-minute ad Biden’s campaign is set to air on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News ahead of…

