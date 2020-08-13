Kamala Harris slammed by Rose McGowan for accepting past donations from Harvey Weinstein

Several hours after the statement was made, McGowan required to Twitter to voice her viewpoint on the senator and those who contributed to her past projects.

ROSE MCGOWAN CALLS FOR ARRESTS OF PRINCE ANDREW, BILL CLINTON FOLLOWING GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S FBI CAPTURE

The 46- year-old starlet shared a handful of tweets prior to including her own message.

The very first tweet came from Washington Post nationwide political press reporter Matt Viser, who shared a graphic showing that both President Trump and his child, Ivanka, donated to Harris’s California attorney general re-election campaign.

“Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris when she was running for reelection as California attorney general, according to state records,” the reporter said in the tweet “Ivanka Trump donated as well.”

HARRIS EMBRACES VP NOMINEE ATTACK DOG ROLE, SAYS CASE AGAINST TRUMP ‘OPEN AND SHUT‘

The graphic claims that Trump contributed an overall of $6,000 to the project, and Ivanka sent out in $2,000

“It’s hard to say which is more revealing of the fatal rot at the core of American politics, the fact that Trump and his daughter sent checks to Harris’s campaigns or that Harris greedily cashed them,” said Jeffrey St. Clair, the editor of political publication CounterPunch.

It was the editor’s remark that stimulated McGowan, who retweeted St Clair’s …