Kamala Harris says she would not trust President Donald Trump alone on a coronavirus vaccine

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash in a clip launched Saturday whether she would get a vaccine that was authorized and dispersed prior to the election, Harris responded, “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.”

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” she continued in the clip from an unique interview airing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” at 9a m. ET. “I will not take his word for it.”

CNN reported Thursday that Trump has actually pressed administration health authorities to speed up the vaccine’s advancement in an effort to persuade citizens of an upcoming end to the pandemic threatening his reelection. A variety of sources knowledgeable about the internal functions informed CNN the obligation feels enormous and the environment belongs to that of a pressure cooker.

When asked by Bash whether she believed that public health specialists and researchers would get latest thing on the effectiveness of a vaccine, Harris anticipated that they will not.

“If past is prologue that they will not, they’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined,” Harris stated. “Because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he’s grasping to get whatever he can to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not.” The administration has actually looked for to counter issues that politics will affect components of the vaccine’s …

