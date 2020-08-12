Kamala Harris Pick For VP Is Hailed As ‘A Moment Of Pride’ In India : NPR

toggle caption Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Many Indians are tweeting support Wednesday for Kamala Harris, celebrating their connection to the new presumptive Democratic nominee for vice president, whose mother was from India.

Harris is not only the first woman of color to appear on a major U.S. presidential ticket, but she is also the first person of South Asian descent.

“This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for… all women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women,” Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted. “Pride for India!!” says another.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who died…