Kamala Harris Once Stood By Biden Accusers

When she was still seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, the Democrats’ newly announced vice presidential pick Kamala Harris said last year that she believed the women who accused Joe Biden of touching them without their consent.

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris told reporters in April of 2019.

Remember that time that Kamala Harris said she believed all the women who said Joe Biden was inappropriate and creepy with them? I do. https://t.co/GGa2sHb8eC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 11, 2020

RELATED: Trump Campaign Homes In On Basement Biden And Is Closing Gap In Polls

When Kamala Harris was still running for president she declared she believed the accusers and so did some other Democrats

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Biden was accused of inappropriately touching or kissing four women. The women said his interactions with them were inappropriate and made them uncomfortable.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made similar comments about the allegations against Biden at the time.