Kamala Harris nomination adds to New Delhi unease as US vote looms

Joe Biden’s option of Kamala Harris, the child of Indian and Jamaican immigrants to the US, as his Democratic running mate in November’s governmental election, has actually sent out a frisson of enjoyment throughout India.

Bollywood super star Priyanka Chopra applauded the option of Ms Harris, whose mom came to the US as a PhD trainee in the late 1950s,as “a historical, transformational and proud moment for all women” In New Delhi, reporters laid siege to the house of her uncle, retired scholastic and professional in US politics Gopalan Balachandran, who believed that the females of his household were constantly more powerful than the males.

In southern Tamil Nadu state, where the household’s roots lie, huge signboards with Ms Harris’ face appeared, announcing“P.V. Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious” Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted that Ms Harris “epitomises what the world should be — borderless and interracial”.

But while numerous might delight to the possibility of an Indian immigrant’s child simply a heart beat far from the US presidency, New Delhi’s diplomacy facility is anxious about how a prospective new resident in the White House may react to the aggressive pursuit of a Hindu nationalist program by Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, that has deeply …