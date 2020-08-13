Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) says that she’s held many titles throughout her career, but being known as “Momala” to her kids is the title that means the most to her. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Kamala Harris: 'Momala' is the title that means the most
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
US government slow to act as anti-vaxxers spread lies on social media about coronavirus...
"We are behind here," statedDr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes ofHealth "We have not done an excellent task of getting ...
Houston funeral home puts wrong body in casket, family says
HOUSTON – Doctors diagnosed Natividad Torres Cordova with pancreatic cancer in May. The father, grandfather and great-grandfather spent his final two weeks at home. “To...
Israel uses Beirut blast pretext to change mandate of UN force in Lebanon –...
Under the guise of the Beirut blast, the Israeli occupation has been mobilising members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to change the...
Rays Outright Kevan Smith – MLB Trade Rumors
The Rays have outrighted catcher Kevan Smith, the team announced. He cleared waivers after recently being designated for assignment. With the move, the Tampa Bay...
Australian jobs surge in July, unemployment lower than expected By Reuters
2/2 ©Reuters People sit and stroll along a path as a container ship cruises on the horizon at Sydney's Manly Beach 2/2 By...
Widow of Harris staffer: Kamala dropped everything to be with us
Beth Foster Gayle, the widow of Sen. Kamala Harris's former press secretary Tyrone Gayle, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper how Harris reacted to her husband's...
The ‘Save Yam’ Proposal Is Falling Short
The future of the Yam Finance yield farming procedure hangs in the balance as it waits for token deposits for a governance vote...
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – Nintendo Switch
Price: (as of - Details) Play and discover 51 board games, tabletop games, and more all in one package—Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics....