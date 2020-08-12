Kamala Harris Makes Comparison Between ICE And KKK In Senate Hearing

Biden’s VP pick, Kamala Harris, made comparisons back in November of 2018 between ICE and the KKK in a Senate hearing.

Harris Claims Racism Because ICE Arrests Immigrants

Kamala Harris was questioning President Trump’s pick to head the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency, ICE, when she drew comparisons between the border protectors and the KKK, the white supremacist group. Harris asked Ronald Vitiello if he was “aware of the perception” of a similarity between the two organizations.

The Senator from California highlighted a tweet of Vitiello’s from 2015, where he called the Democrat Party a “neo-Klanist” entity. Vitiello apologized for his words, as the KKK would be called a domestic terror group today, motivated by race, using “fear and force” to obtain their goals.

Harris asked if he was “aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws and do you see any parallels?” Vitiello totally denied the comparisons, but Harris pushed on.

RELATED: Flashback: Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris Blasted Him for Racist Past

ICE Must Change, Harris Argues

“Are you aware that there is a perception that ICE is administering its power in a way that is causing fear and intimidation, particularly among immigrants and specifically…