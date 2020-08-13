Kamala Harris just showed why Joe Biden chose her as his running mate

“The President’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change,” Harris stated at the afternoon occasion in Wilmington, Delaware.

“America is crying out for leadership. Yet we have a President who cares more about himself than the people who elected him,” stated Harris, who deserted her own quote for the White House less than a year ago prior to a single vote was cast. “As someone who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut.”

It was a sneak preview that showcased Harris’ political deftness and why she will be a powerful foe for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this fall, both in her capability to get in touch with stories of average Americans coping the pandemic and to toss a tidy punch without worry of the implications.

In her speech, she made a direct contrast in between Trump– who recently shrugged off the more than 165,000 American Covid-19 deaths by saying, “It is what it is “– and what she explained as Biden’s qualities of “empathy, his compassion, his sense of duty,” including that she and the previous vice president were both “cut from the same cloth.” She charged that Trump’s failure to take the infection seriously, to get coronavirus screening up and running, to …

