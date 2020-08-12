Kamala Harris Joked About Killing President Trump On Ellen Degeneres’ Show

In a look on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in 2018, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s VP choice, chuckled hysterically after joking about killing President Trump.

Harris: “Does One Of Us Have To Come Out Alive?”

Kamala Harris appeared on Degeneres’ show in April 2018, prior to she revealed her stopped working run for president, selecting to remain peaceful about her aspirations. Instead, Ellen DeGeneres asked Harris a variety of concerns consisting of celeb crushes and embarassing things she did as a kid.

DeGeneres then relied on Harris and asked her if she needed to be stuck in elevator with among either President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or Senator Jeff Sessions, who would she select to be stuck to? After turning away for a flash, Harris quipped “Does one of us have to come out alive?”

Both Harris and the audience chuckled hysterically at her response, with DeGeneres clapping after putting down her concern cards.

Ellen And Kamala Are Made For Each Other!

A variety of conservatives online just recently discovered the clip from 2018, and published it, questioning if there would be the very same response from the crowd and from the mainstream media as an entire if the functions were turned– would the crowd get into …