Kamala Harris Is The Biggest Gift Biden Could Have Given To Trump 

Sen. Kamala Harris used to be a Joe Biden critic, and now, willing to run on his ticket all for her own ambitions and also knowing that she is ONLY being picked because she is a black female.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate for the 2020 Democratic ticket. With all the attacks she laid on him during the primary, he looked past that and chose her, eh?

Democratic Party politicians are the lowest of the low who have no morals or principles – and if they do, they are willing to trade on them in a heartbeat.

BREAKING: Joe Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP running mate. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/Pck4ACTVvh — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 11, 2020

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020