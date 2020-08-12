Kamala Harris Is The Biggest Gift Biden Could Have Given To Trump 

By
Jasyson
-

Sen. Kamala Harris used to be a Joe Biden critic, and now, willing to run on his ticket all for her own ambitions and also knowing that she is ONLY being picked because she is a black female.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate for the 2020 Democratic ticket. With all the attacks she laid on him during the primary, he looked past that and chose her, eh?

Democratic Party politicians are the lowest of the low who have no morals or principles – and if they do, they are willing to trade on them in a heartbeat.

