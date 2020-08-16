Kamala Harris Is No Friend To Christians Of All Denominations

Presumptive Democratic vice governmental candidate Senator Kamala Harris belongs to a political celebration that abhors spiritual faith, particularly all Christian belief.

No surprise there. You ‘d need to have actually lived under a rock because the 1960s not to recognize that. Today it appears Harris holds an unique ire for the Roman Catholic faith. In lots of methods this is not precisely a surprise.

#CatholicsforTrump knocks Kamala Harris asBiden’s #VPPick Her Anti-Catholic bigotry is a matter of public record. If the more than 50 million Catholics in America wish to protect their faith and spiritual liberty, they can’t in excellent conscience assistance this ticket. — Catharine O’Neill (@cathponeill) August 11, 2020

Though demographically varied, Catholics in this country are mainly comprised of those of Irish and Italian heritage. Starting out in America in the 19th century, victimized and at the lower rungs of the socioeconomic ladder, these Catholics did more than whine about it and blame others.

Over generations of effort and education they clawed their escape of the tenements and out of theDemocratic Party At present both groups are by and big thriving and typically vote Republican.

The tough left and its acolytes like Harris will never ever forgive their success or political apostasy …