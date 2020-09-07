Kamala Harris Headlines Fundraiser Hosted By Sexist Hollywood Mogul Who Once Called Her ‘Tiresome’

On Thursday afternoon, Kamala Harris headlined a fundraiser that was hosted by a Hollywood producer who once called her “tiresome” and said she needed to “grow a pair.” He also previously referred to Republican women as “twats.”

Harris Headlines Fundraiser Hosted By Sexist Hollywood Producer

Doug Prochilo, who donated at least $100,000 to cohost the Biden campaign’s virtual fundraiser, often attacks Republican women, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He has called former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders an “amoral, demented twat,” current Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany “an insane twat,” and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) a “lying, ignorant twat.”

Two years ago, the Hollywood producer also called Maine Senator Susan Collins and two of her Republican colleagues “uptight old twats.”

If that isn’t sexism, I don’t know what is!

Prochilo Attacks Harris

Republican women aren’t the only females that Prochilo has attacked, however. In May of 2018, he went after Kamala Harris, saying that she needs to “grow a pair” and quit her “tiresome” campaign for president.

